Police investigate deadly shooting near nightclub on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – An unknown man has been killed in a shooting on Detroit’s east side early Tuesday morning, officials say.

According to Detroit police, a shooting occurred at around 1:25 a.m. in the area of 1995 Woodbridge Street near St. Aubin Street on the city’s east side. Police say there may have been a fight outside of the nightclub Society Detroit that led to the shooting.

Multiple shots were reportedly fired during the incident.

No additional details have been provided at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

