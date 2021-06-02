$48M development plans announced for former Cadillac Stamping Plant

DETROIT – The former Cadillac Stamping Plant building that’s been mostly vacant since the 80′s will soon be a new $48 million automotive and manufacturing industrial facility.

The facility will also provide over 400 new jobs to the local community.

“What should be a prime sight for workers in Detroit, Instead we’ve had a site that’s been a national embarrassment,” insisted Detroit mayor Mike Duggan.

Duggan, Northpoint Developer Chad Meyer and others made the announcement Wednesday right at the site of the demolition, located on Conner Street, where they spoke about the plans now being made.

Ad

“We’ve been looking at this site for a couple of years and Detroit’s got a lot to offer,” said Meyer.

NorthPoint Development will be responsible for tearing the building down -- a task that has already began.

Detroiters will be involved in every single process of the new building’s life and creation, from the demolition to construction and even first priority on jobs when they become available.

“This has been a high priority fort this city to take it from a site of blight to a site of jobs,” Mayor Duggan concluded.

Demolition will wrap up around fall. Local 4 has been told work on the new facility will begin summer 2022.

More: Automotive news