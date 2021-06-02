Genesee County expungement fair is first of several expected around Michigan

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. – Even if the offenses are minor, a criminal record can limit the opportunities for someone looking to get on a positive path.

In Genesee County an expungement fair was held to help people get a fresh start. The purpose of the event was to help people obtain expungements for misdemeanor marijuana convictions and help people seeking to expunge other eligible misdemeanor and felony convictions.

The fair started at 10 a.m. on Wednesday and will last until 8 p.m. There were carnival games and enthusiasm from the Genesee County sheriff.

“Today marks a day in history where the lives of 718 people will be set free. Dignity restored. Family trees changed forever,” Sheriff Christopher Swanson said.

READ: New ‘Clean Slate’ laws to automate criminal record expungement process

Ad

Hundreds of Michigan residents waited for at least a couple of hours for assistance with expungement. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed the Clean Slate Criminal Justice Reform bills in October and the provisions began in April.

As many as a thousand people are expected at the fair on Wednesday. Lawmakers also used the fair as a chance to get people vaccinated and registered to vote.

Officials said to expect another expungement fair.

READ: More local news coverage