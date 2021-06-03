Police investigating 14-year-old boy shot on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – Police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday night on Detroit’s east side.

According to authorities, it happened just before 10 p.m. near the intersection of Hayes and Evanston streets. Police said the 14-year-old victim was sitting on a porch when an unknown person walking on Hayes Street fired a shot, striking the boy.

The boy was rushed to a hospital and is expected to survive.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5940.

