Detroit police search for missing 15-year-old girl last seen on May 31

DETROIT – Police are seeking the public’s help in locating 15-year-old Angelique Martinez, who was last seen on May 31.

According to the Detroit Police Department, Angelique was last seen at about 5 a.m. at her home in the 7400 block of Heyden Street. Police said she ran away and has not been seen since.

Angelique Martinez Details Age 15 years old Height 5′6″ Weight 150 pounds Clothing White tank top, dark gray basketball shorts and black crocs Other Long light brown hair and has two piercings in her nose

Police said she is in good physical and mental condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DPD’s Sixth Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5640 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.

