People line up overnight for chance to buy computer chips at Madison Heights store

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. – Hundreds of people lined up on Friday trying to get exceptionally rare computer chips as the country faces a computer chip shortage.

The shortage started in a surge in demand for personal computers and other electronics as workers and students shifted from being in the office and classroom to being at home during the COVID pandemic.

People had sleeping bags, blankets and chairs as they waited Friday outside the Micro-Center in Madison Heights. Some said they had been out there since about 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Alex Birr came to Michigan from St. Cloud Minnesota, he was visiting friends and took a chance. He was third in line. The computer chips Birr and others were after can be used to run computer graphics, play video games, mine crypto currency or just to resell.

The business gets deliveries Tuesday through Friday. The store issued vouchers for people to buy the graphics cards and allowed people to enter the store 10 at a time.

