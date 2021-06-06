Community Choice announces 25 scholarship recipients

DETROIT – Community Choice Credit Union recently announced the winners of its 2021 scholarships.

In total, $100,000 was awarded – 15 scholarships of $5,000 were presented to high school seniors, while six others earned $2,500 scholarships for continuing education, and four earned $2,500 to pursue training for a skilled trade.

The winners were chosen after careful evaluation of their academic success, community/volunteer involvement, and a personal interview.

“Interviewing the applicants and getting to know all these outstanding students and professionals is humbling,” said Jeremy Cybulski, Community Engagement Manager at Community Choice. “This is always such a difficult decision because most of our applicants are truly deserving. Some have overcome challenges yet still find it in their hearts to help others; others have dreams and ambitions that could one day change the world. That’s what we’re looking for in our scholarship recipients. These honorees have heart, compassion, and intelligence, and we’re so happy that we’re able to help get their academic careers off to a great start.”

Graduating high school seniors include: Kassandra Gaytan, Marine City; Jordan Preston-Forte and Kayla Gerace, Warren; Hailey Petrovich, Westland; McKenzie Talsma, Zeeland; George Gogol, Grass Lake; Alec Brovont, Wyandotte; Alexander Sterling, Sofia Buatti and Dallaz Martin , Farmington Hills; Marleigh Beaker, Brighton; Cayla Stec, Milford; Kimberly Darish, Fenton; Alayna Jones, Detroit; and Savannah Lefler, Redford.

The six continuing education winners are: Danielle Thornton, Jackson; Martina Anderson, Allendale; Kristle Allen and De’Andre Nelson, Detroit; Jenna Abdul-Jawad, Grand Rapids; and Hannah Mathers, Waterford.

The skilled trade honorees are: Darnell Wilson, Garden City; Timothy Collick, New Hudson; Suzanne Morris, Wolverine Lake; and Justin Wolkhamer-Romp, Westland.

Wolkhamer-Romp received a $2,500 scholarship for his skilled trades education in part based on his D-Day reenactment performances for the community good, and his strong drive in overcoming Asperger syndrome.

Scholarship winners were surprised with signs on their front lawns offering congratulations and were encouraged to share photos on their social media pages with the hashtag #CommunityChoiceScholars.

As of May 1, $50,000 of the $100,000 needed to fund the program had been secured.

To learn more or to make a donation to the Foundation, visit CommunityChoice.com.

