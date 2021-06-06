Detroit police search for missing 27-year-old man with mental illness

DETROIT – Police are searching for 27-year-old Christopher Clark, who was last seen Saturday afternoon.

According to authorities, Clark was seen at about 3:30 p.m. at a friends house on Cherrylawn Street, between Clarita Avenue and Seven Mile Road.

Christopher Clark Details Age 27 years old Height 5′7″

Police said Clark is in good physical condition but his family said he suffers from a mental illness.

Anyone who has seen Christopher Clark or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1240 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak-Up.

