Detroit police search for missing 27-year-old man with mental illness

DETROIT – Police are searching for 27-year-old Christopher Clark, who was last seen Saturday afternoon.
According to authorities, Clark was seen at about 3:30 p.m. at a friends house on Cherrylawn Street, between Clarita Avenue and Seven Mile Road.
|Christopher Clark
|Details
|Age
|27 years old
|Height
|5′7″
Police said Clark is in good physical condition but his family said he suffers from a mental illness.
Anyone who has seen Christopher Clark or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1240 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak-Up.
