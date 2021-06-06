Partly Cloudy icon
78º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Detroit police search for missing 27-year-old man with mental illness

Dane Kelly
, Web Producer

Tags: 
Missing In Michigan
,
Missing
,
Missing Person
,
Detroit
,
Michigan
,
Michigan News
,
Local News
,
Local
,
News
,
Detroit Police Department
,
DPD
,
Crime Stoppers
,
Clarita Avenue
,
Seven Mile Road
,
Christopher Clark
,
Cherrylawn Street
Christopher Clark
Christopher Clark (WDIV)

DETROIT – Police are searching for 27-year-old Christopher Clark, who was last seen Saturday afternoon.

According to authorities, Clark was seen at about 3:30 p.m. at a friends house on Cherrylawn Street, between Clarita Avenue and Seven Mile Road.

Christopher ClarkDetails
Age27 years old
Height5′7″

Police said Clark is in good physical condition but his family said he suffers from a mental illness.

Anyone who has seen Christopher Clark or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1240 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak-Up.

MORE: Missing in Michigan -- missing persons reports

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: