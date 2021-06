DETROIT – A 49-year-old man was shot overnight on Detroit’s west side, police said.

The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. Monday (June 7) in the 15000 block of Lahser Road in Detroit, according to authorities.

Officials said the shooter, whose identity is known, walked in front of the man’s house and said something before firing shots.

The 49-year-old man was taken to a nearby hospital by medical officials, authorities said. He is listed as stable.