Detroit police commissioner pleads with Greektown visitors, residents to stop violence

DETROIT – Viral video captured chaos in Greektown as police attempt to break up a large brawl in the street.

Detroit police have launched an investigation after the fight, the latest in a string of violence in Greektown.

Police have increased patrols in the area after the 11 p.m. curfew for bars ended.

Police said two large groups were going head-to-head before officers intervened early Sunday morning.

Some are starting question if there are enough police in the area.

Frequent Greektown visitors don’t feel as safe after the string of fights that have erupted in Greektown that have resulted in police getting physical repeatedly.

“Don’t bring your kids out here because it’s not safe. Now people are starting to beat in the police. It’s baffling,” said Instagram comedian and frequent Greektown visitor, Taycrispyy.

Detroit police commissioner Willie Burton pleaded with Greektown visitors to stop the violence.

“When you come to Downtown Detroit, be on your best behavior. Be in control of your actions,” Burton said. “Because, when you are not, you’re leaving no choice but to work with Detroit police officers to ensure that you get a little vacation.”

Police said they’ve been increasing its presence downtown to scope out any potential dangers. They said 13 illegal firearms were confiscated overnight.

