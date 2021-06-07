How to save money on your electric bill while still staying cool this summer

DETROIT – The heat rolled into Metro Detroit over the weekend and now we’re experiencing some humidity too.

Temperatures are expected to be in the low to mid 80s Tuesday through Thursday, we could see muggy overnight lows in the upper 60s. As we experience these temperatures, DTE is offering some tips to save money while you combat the heat.

We know Michigan summers can be tough on energy bills, especially with so many customers still working from home, so we are asking customers to take actions now that will help them manage their energy use and save. Robert Feldmann, an executive director at DTE Energy.

DTE Energy offers tips to save money

DTE is offering some advice to help customers reduce their energy bills this summer.

Use a microwave or outdoor grill to cook instead of your oven during the afternoon when temperatures hit their peak. If you do have to cook inside, turn on your exhaust fan to move hot air outside.

Wait to do your laundry, wash dishes or run the dishwasher until the evening.

Take quicker showers at cooler temperatures than normal.

Use blinds, curtains, window film or solar screens on west and south-facing windows to block heat caused by sunlight.

Checking your HVAC filters monthly, especially during the summer. You should change your filters at least every three months.

DTE also wants to remind people to check on loved ones and neighbors, particularly seniors or those without air conditioning during any period of extreme heat.

READ: More weather coverage