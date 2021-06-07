Metro Detroit weather: First the heat, now the humidity

DETROIT – Good Monday morning!

As expected, the heat roared in over the weekend, and now the humidity is right on its heels.

That means more clouds than we saw the past couple of days, which will knock down high temperatures a bit -- but a stickier, more uncomfortable feel to the air will be with us most of the week.

Today’s sunrise was at 5:57 a.m.

This morning should be mainly dry, with some showers and thunderstorms popping up this afternoon, especially late afternoon into the early evening. Any storm could produce heavy downpours and, while we don’t need any flooding, we do desperately need this rain. Highs will be in the mid 80s and will feel warmer due to the higher humidity. A south wind will blow at 8 to 13 mph.

Monday’s sunset is at 9:0 p.m.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms may continue well into Monday night, with sticky lows in the upper 60s. South winds will move at 3 to 6 mph.

Rainy week ahead

At this point, I’ll just broad brush the Tuesday through Thursday forecast, because we have shower and thunderstorm chances each day, but it won’t rain all day on any of those days. My advice: Keep an eye on our app’s real-time radar if you need to find a dry spell to get some outdoor chores or recreation done.

Humid highs Tuesday through Thursday will be in the low to mid 80s, with muggy overnight lows generally in the upper 60s.

Friday will kick off a downturn in precipitation chances. I think we may get away with a partly cloudy day, and only a few showers are possible. Friday highs will be in the mid 80s. Friday night will be partly cloudy, with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Weekend preview

The computer models don’t provide as much detail as I’d like this far out, but right now it appears that we’ll have a partly cloudy weekend with lower humidity and highs in the mid 80s.

There’s a small shower chance each day this upcoming weekend, but we should be much more dry than wet. Lows Saturday and Sunday night will drop into the low to mid 60s.

