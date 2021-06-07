Man killed when Warren driver fails to yield, causing 3-car crash, police say

CASCO TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man was killed over the weekend when a Warren driver failed to yield and caused a three-car crash, according to police.

The crash happened before 4:30 p.m. Sunday (June 6) in the 9900 block of Marine City Highway in Casco Township, authorities said.

A 58-year-old Lenox Township man was driving a 2017 Nissan Versa east on Marine City Highway when he slowed down to turn into a business, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said a 21-year-old Warren man was also driving east, but failed to yield to the turning Nissan. He struck the back of the Nissan with his 2008 Ford Edge, causing the Nissan to spin into the westbound lane, officials said.

The Nissan was struck by a 2011 Dodge Avenger heading west, according to police. The Avenger was driven by a 26-year-old Flint man, authorities said.

The 58-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

The 26-year-old Flint man was taken by Richmond-Lenox EMS to McLaren Macomb Hospital with minor injuries, according to police.

Officials said the 21-year-old Warren man was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.