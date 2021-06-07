Michigan State Police name suspect in homicide, sexual assault investigation

UNION TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Michigan State Police officials are searching for a man in connection with a sexual assault and homicide investigation.

Troopers were called around 3:15 a.m. Sunday (June 6) to a home on South Isabella Road in Union Township, according to authorities.

Police said they have identified Isaiah Gary Gardenhire, 40, as the suspect in the case. He is 6 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs 180 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes, officials said.

Anyone with information on Gardenhire’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the tip line at 877-616-4677.