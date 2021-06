PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Plymouth Township Police Department is searching for a missing White elderly man with dementia from the area of Joy and Haggerty roads.

Police say the missing man told people that at 8 p.m. on Sunday he was on his way to a CVS Pharmacy in the area.

He was in a light blue 2018 Ford Edge with a marine corps sticker on the window. The vehicle has the license plate AEB000.

Anyone with information is asked to call Plymouth Township police at 734-354-3250.

MORE: Missing in Michigan -- missing persons reports