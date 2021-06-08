Detroit police urged to crackdown on drag racing

DETROIT – Video posted to Facebook showed six cars blowing past a red light. It’s captioned, Sunday Funday.

Then a few moments later a seventh vehicle flies through the intersection as a Detroit Police Department cruiser pulls up to the light.

“I feel like they’re scared of them, they’re not doing much,” said Muhammad Nassar, a gas station owner.

It’s not clear what happened after the officer pulled up because the video ends. Still, folks who live around Warren and Livernois say what is clear, that drag racing is getting worse.

“We don’t even come here anymore and it’s our neighborhood,” said one man.

Nassar added, “These guys are going over a hundred miles an hour doing wheelies, it’s dangerous.”

Last summer at the same intersection a chaotic scene as drag racers took over the street literally using flames to block traffic.

“Like last year every single person that was here at two in the morning all had guns,” said Nassar.

“It really started out fun but then people get to drinking and one thing leads to another and that’s how things get started,” added the man.

Trying to tackle the growing problem, Detroit police launched an illegal drag racing and drifting detail in mid-March.

But this gas station owner who has several green light businesses says he hasn’t seen a noticeable crackdown on the drivers wreaking havoc through neighborhoods on the west side.

“Bring all the cops you can. There’s a lot of people out here, a lot of kids that come, people don’t come because of this,” said Nassar.

