Livonia police arrest 2 men in connection with deadly stabbing at Plymouth-Middlebelt intersection

Police at the intersection of Plymouth and Middlebelt roads in Livonia on May 25, 2021.

LIVONIA, Mich. – Two men have been arrested in connection with a deadly stabbing May 25 at the intersection of Plymouth and Middlebelt roads in Livonia.

Gage Wann, 23, of Commerce, Oklahoma, was stabbed to death around 5:20 a.m. Tuesday (May 25) at the intersection of Plymouth and Middlebelt roads. Authorities believe Wann was homeless and frequented the intersection.

Witnesses said Wann was walking north in the crosswalk when he exchanged words with two other men walking south, officials said. One of the men walking south pulled out a knife and stabbed Wann in the chest, according to police. Authorities said the two southbound men fled northeast from the intersection. They were dressed in dark clothing, witnesses said.

Ad

Wann died from his injuries, officials said.

The arrests were announced Tuesday, June 8 by the Livonia Police Department. Chief Curtis Caid said the men were arrested Sunday.

“The success of this investigation is the result of the outstanding efforts of the Livonia detectives,” said Caid. “They conducted an extensive canvass of the Plymouth Road corridor and obtained security camera video from multiple businesses which enabled them to track and identify the suspects, all within 24 hours of the crime. Once identified, surveillance was established on the suspects as the investigation continued. As a result of the tireless efforts of the investigators, the pair was arrested on June 6, 2020 without incident. Additionally, I would like to thank Prosecutor Kym Worthy who immediately assigned a prosecutor to work with our investigators, which greatly assisted in the speed and success of this investigation. On behalf of the Livonia community, I would like to extend our condolences to the victim’s family.”

Ad

The identity of the suspects is being withheld pending arraignment.

More: Livonia news