Police discover butane lab in Clinton Township; explosion could have damaged several houses

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police discovered a butane lab in a Clinton Township neighborhood that could have damaged several houses if it exploded, officials said.

The Macomb County Enforcement Team received a tip about the lab Tuesday morning from the 33000 block of Cheryl Street in Clinton Township, according to authorities.

Investigators obtained a search warrant and recovered the equipment shown in the photo above. They also found 10 marijuana plants, about 30 pounds of suspected marijuana and a handgun -- all of which was seized, police said.

Experts said if the butane lab had exploded, it would have destroyed the garage it was in while also damaging the neighboring homes.

One man was taken to the Clinton Township Police Department for question, authorities said. He was released pending further investigation.