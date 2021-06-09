Wrong-way driver dies after crashing head-on into car on I-94 in Van Buren Township

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – An unidentified person was killed in a car crash after driving the wrong direction on I-94 in Van Buren Township early Wednesday morning.

According to Michigan State Police, at about 2:35 a.m., a person driving a 1973 Buick was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-94. The driver struck a 2021 Kia head on between Belleville and Haggerty roads, killing the driver of the Buick.

Officials say the driver has not yet been identified.

The 19-year-old male driving the Kia and a passenger, a 22-year-old woman, we taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.

According to officials, police received several reports of the Buick traveling the wrong direction on the freeway beginning in Romulus.

All eastbound I-94 lanes were closed in the area following the crash, but have since reopened as of 7:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Michigan State Police continue to investigate the crash. No further details have been released.

