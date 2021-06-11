Police seek driver, person of interest in hit-and-run on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – Police are looking for a suspect and person of interest wanted in connection with a hit-and-run on Detroit’s west side.

According to authorities, it happened June 3 at about 10:40 p.m. Police said a man and woman were riding electric scooters westbound on Fort Street, near 15th Street when a gray Chrysler 300 driving eastbound entered their lane and struck both victims.

The victims were rushed to a hospital where the the woman is in temporary serious condition and the man is in critical condition.

The suspected driver was described by police as Black woman in her 20s or 30s with a medium build. She was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a silver necklace with a silver pendant, a black shirt, blue jeans and gym shoes.

Police said there is also a person of interest who was a passenger, who was described by police as a Black woman wearing a white tank top.

The suspect’s vehicle is believed to be a gray 2014 Chrysler 300 with the license plate EGH7744. Police said the vehicle has heavy front end damage.

Suspected vehicle in June 3, 2021 hit-and-run on Detroit's west side. (WDIV)

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

