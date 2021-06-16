Partly Cloudy icon
75º

Local News

Detroit police identify suspect in hit-and-run on city’s west side

Police still seek suspect in crash that hospitalized 2

Dane Kelly
, Web Producer

Tags: 
Hit-And-Run
,
Detroit
,
Crime
,
Detroit Crime News
,
Collision
,
Crash
,
Fort Street
,
Wayne County
,
Hit and Run
,
Local
,
Local News
LaRonda Rogan
LaRonda Rogan (WDIV)

DETROIT – Police are looking for LaRonda Rogan in connection with a hit-and-run on Detroit’s west side.

Original story: Police seek driver, person of interest in hit-and-run on Detroit’s west side

According to authorities, it happened June 3 at about 10:40 p.m. Police said a man and woman were riding electric scooters westbound on Fort Street, near 15th Street when a gray Chrysler 300 driving eastbound entered their lane and struck both victims.

The victims were rushed to a hospital in critical and serious condition.

Police have identified the suspected driver as LaRonda Rogan. Authorities describe her as a Black woman who is roughly 250 pounds and stands between 4 feet, 11 inches and 5 feet, 1 inch tall.

Anyone who has seen LaRonda Rogan or has information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

More: Detroit crime news

Suspected vehicle in June 3, 2021 hit-and-run on Detroit's west side. (WDIV)

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: