Detroit police identify suspect in hit-and-run on city’s west side

DETROIT – Police are looking for LaRonda Rogan in connection with a hit-and-run on Detroit’s west side.

Original story: Police seek driver, person of interest in hit-and-run on Detroit’s west side

According to authorities, it happened June 3 at about 10:40 p.m. Police said a man and woman were riding electric scooters westbound on Fort Street, near 15th Street when a gray Chrysler 300 driving eastbound entered their lane and struck both victims.

The victims were rushed to a hospital in critical and serious condition.

Police have identified the suspected driver as LaRonda Rogan. Authorities describe her as a Black woman who is roughly 250 pounds and stands between 4 feet, 11 inches and 5 feet, 1 inch tall.

Ad

Anyone who has seen LaRonda Rogan or has information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

More: Detroit crime news