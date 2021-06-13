Detroit police steps up security in Greektown

DETROIT – Police were back out in full force in Greektown Saturday night, making sure that people are having fun, but also being safe.

Interim Detroit police chief James White made several stops throughout Detroit Saturday, from Rouge Park to Greektown.

“Just seeing how things are going, making sure our plans are being executed, that we got officers visible and on patrol,” White said.

That’s all a part of Detroit Police Department’s new Five Point Safety Plan. They’re fighting violence in parts of the city that need much attention -- like Greektown, especially after several brawls happened in the area multiple weekends in a row.

“Summer crowd management. We’re going to move as needed throughout the city,” White said. “Where the crowds will go, that’s where we’ll go.”

White said his officers are tracking down any illegal activity. Local 4 cameras saw police stop a man who was riding a 4-Wheeler in Greektown. They also confiscated the vehicle.

The extra security presence is welcomed by many, especially Dino Kradiamos, the owner of The Greek Restaurant and Level Two Rooftop.

“Great, it’s a great idea,” Kradiamos said. “It’s nice, because it keeps the street clean.”

But will the extra officers stop the fights and violence?

“I don’t know if you can prevent it. I mean certainly, as I talked about, we want to have officers in the area that are visible and make sure people have a good time,” White said. “If you’re going to visit our city, do so respectfully.”

