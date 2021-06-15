Warren police commissioner plans to take swift action over officer’s racist online post

WARREN, Mich. – A man identified as a Warren police officer took to Facebook on a local media story and proceeded to make racially inflammatory comments.

In the post, he claims Black people are the most racist in the world, they are all lost, Black on Black crime is beyond repair, Black men don’t support their children and continues on, ending it with saying he was glad he wasn’t born Black because he’d kill himself.

Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer confirms the department was made aware Monday and an internal affairs investigation has been launched.

He also says the officer has been placed on administrative leave for now, but this type of behavior will not be tolerated.

Dwyer talked about how it is impacting other officers in the department.

“Very negative impact on every man and woman, the men and women in blue,” said Dwyer.

“We have a lot of minorities. We have African American Police officers here and they’re very disappointed in what happened. I can tell you that.”

Dwyer added that we’ll know the fate of this officer as early as Monday or Tuesday of next week.

Dwyer also released a statement on Tuesday.

“This incident involves alleged comments posted to Facebook by an off-duty officer using his personal Facebook profile. Upon being made aware of the allegation, the Warren Police Department immediately launched an internal investigation and placed the officer on administrative leave. The Warren Police Department does not condone the use of racist comments by any employees, whether on duty or off duty. Statements like this erode civilian trust and confidence in the police department and are not tolerated. This allegation is serious and will be thoroughly investigated in accordance with Warren Police Department procedures and the officer’s collective bargaining agreement. The alleged views expressed by the officer do not align with mission, goals, and philosophy of the Warren Police Department and in no way reflect on the views of the 200 plus members of the Warren Police Department,” read the statement.

