White Lake resident arrested for child sexually abusive activity

Investigation initiated when officials learned suspect was sharing child sexually abusive materials

Natasha Dado
, Web Producer

WHITE LAKE, Mich. – On Tuesday, the Michigan State Police (MSP) Computer Crimes Unit, Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force announced the arrest of Courtney MacKenzie Cline, 44, of White Lake, for child sexually abusive activity, aggravated distributing or promoting and using a computer to commit a crime.

Cline turned herself in following an investigation in which digital evidence was seized from her home. The investigation was initiated when officials learned that Cline was sharing child sexually abusive materials on the internet.

Following the search warrant to her home, Cline was charged with three counts of child sexually abusive activity, aggravated distributing or promoting and three counts of using a computer to commit a crime. Cline was arraigned on Thursday, June 10.

