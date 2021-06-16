Partly Cloudy icon
Babysitter accused of assaulting Troy woman during fight over rough handling of children

Babysitter accused of pulling mother’s hair, punching her in face

TROY, Mich. – A babysitter is accused of assaulting a Troy mother during a fight sparked by what the mother believed was the rough handling of her children, police said.

The incident happened around 7:20 p.m. June 6 at a home in the 1000 block of East Wattles Road, according to authorities.

Officials said the mother was out when the 26-year-old Troy woman babysitting her children called and asked her to pick up the children because they were misbehaving.

When the mother arrived, she saw the babysitter handling her children roughly, and that sparked a fight, authorities said.

The babysitter is accused of grabbing the mother’s hair, punching her in the face and spilling coffee on her, according to police.

