Black Business Crawl kicks of Juneteenth celebration in Detroit

DETROIT – The Metro Detroit Black Business Alliance is kicking off Juneteenth with a business crawl unlike any other.

Starting Wednesday, customers can download a virtual bingo card to be used at some of the participating Black-owned businesses across Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties.

That bingo card can be used to win free prizes from the business alliance.

The crawl is being used to shed light on local Black-owned businesses. President and CEO, Charity Dean, said there’s a deeper meaning to it all.

“Slavery didn’t just make everything go away, and in fact, we’ve had decades and generations of inequities and so while we are celebrating Juneteenth and celebrating that end. We’re also trying to help close the wealth gap and close those inequities,” said Dean.

To get your bingo card, click the link here.

