Police search for husband after woman found dead inside Flat Rock home

Husband considered as person of interest, police say

FLAT ROCK, Mich. – Police are searching for a man after his wife was found dead in a home Tuesday in Flat Rock.

The woman’s husband, Amos Lowe, is considered a person of interest and wanted for questioning, according to police.

An investigation was taking place along Sheeks Boulevard, just off Gibraltar Road. The incident was initially referred as a “death investigation,” but it became apparent as the Michigan State Police mobile forensics lab arrived on scene that they suspected foul play. The Flat Rock police confirmed Tuesday night that it is now a murder investigation.

Anyone with information on Lowe’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Flack Rock Police Department at 734-782-2496 ext 0 or your local police department.

