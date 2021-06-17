Flat Rock police: Person of interest in custody after woman found dead in home

FLAT ROCK, Mich. – Police have taken a person of interest into custody in connection with the murder of a woman who was found dead in her home Tuesday in Flat Rock.

The person of interest was taken into custody Thursday afternoon by the U.S. Marshal Detroit Fugitive Apprehension Team in Southgate and is being held at the Flat Rock Police Department for questioning.

Police had been searching for the woman’s husband, who they are calling a person of interest in the investigation at the home along Sheeks Boulevard, just off Gibraltar Road.

The incident was initially referred as a “death investigation,” but it became apparent as the Michigan State Police mobile forensics lab arrived on scene that they suspected foul play. The Flat Rock police confirmed Tuesday night that it is now a murder investigation.

Anyone with information on Lowe’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Flack Rock Police Department at 734-782-2496 ext. 0 or your local police department.