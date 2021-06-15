Michigan State Police involved in ‘death investigation’ in Flat Rock

FLAT ROCK, Mich. – Michigan State Police were on scene of a “death investigation” in Flat Rock on Tuesday.

Police have spent hours on scene Tuesday (June 15) investigating the death. Police provided little information about the circumstances surrounding the death and would only confirm that they were investigating.

UPDATE: Police search for husband after woman found dead inside Flat Rock home

The investigation was taking place along Sheeks Boulevard, just off Gibraltar Road. A Michigan State Police mobile forensics lab was on scene Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Local 4 will update this article when more information is available.