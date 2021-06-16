Twin sisters graduate top of their class at Mumford High School

Twin sisters at top of their class at Mumford High School

DETROIT – Twin sisters Andria and Andre’a Garwood accomplished something few twins have done before.

Andria and Andre’a graduated top of their class at Detroit’s Mumford High School -- one as salutatorian and the other as valedictorian.

The two were asked to speak at Focus: HOPE prior to their graduation at an event with human-I-T about closing the digital divide.

“Everybody has access to devices, they’ve got to have internet access and they need to have access to careers,” said Detroit mayor Mike Duggan.

The sisters were the talk of the event. Their mother, Christina Garwood, said the girls were never competitive, just encouraging. The girls said their mom is their role model.

The two are off to Wayne State University on a full ride scholarship.

You can watch Kim DeGuilio’s full story in the video above.