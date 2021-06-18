Detroit police search for missing 61-year-old woman

DETROIT – Police are searching for 61-year-old Adrienne Jones, who was last seen Wednesday afternoon.

According to authorities, Jones’ family said she left her home -- located near the intersection of West Grand Boulevard and Howard Street -- at about 3 p.m. and has not returned.

Adrienne Jones Details Age 61 years old Height 5′4″ Weight 185 pounds Clothing Last seen wearing a black and white dress

Jones’ family said she is good physical condition, but she may be without her daily medication.

Anyone who has seen Adrienne Jones or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5440 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak-Up.

MORE: Missing in Michigan -- missing persons reports