31-year-old man fatally shot on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – A 31-year-old man was killed Friday morning during a shooting on the city’s east side.

According to authorities, the shooting happened at about 10:40 a.m. at an apartment complex located near the intersection of Outer Drive and Rolyat Street. Police said the suspected gunman fled the location in an older silver Buick with another man.

Police said officers performed CPR on the victim until medics arrived, who transported him to a hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2260 or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

More: Detroit crime news