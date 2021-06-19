Detroit Police seek suspect in triple-shooting

DETROIT – Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning that injured three people one Detroit’s east side.

According to authorities, three men were standing near the intersection of Kilbourne Avenue, between Leroy Avenue and Queen Street, at about 1 a.m. when a white sedan pulled up and a passenger fired multiple shots at them. The three men -- ages 28, 33 and 35 -- were all struck and taken to a hospital. They are expected to survive.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5940 or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

