11-year-old boy shot in the chest, father seriously injured in Detroit shooting

A photo of the black truck that was targeted in the shooting.

DETROIT – An 11-year-old boy was shot in the chest on the city’s west side at around 8 a.m. Sunday, according to Detroit Police Department commander, Arnold Williams.

The shooting happened at Plymouth and St. Mary’s Street.

According to authorities, the boy is expected to survive.

Police say the shooting took place after a black Chrysler 300 pulled up to a black truck.

A person got out of the black Chrysler 300 and fired what appeared to be an assault rifle at the black truck.

The boy’s father was hit in the leg. He is listed in serious condition.

Two other people in the truck were not hurt, police say.

