Man hospitalized in critical condition after shooting on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – A man is in critical condition after he was shot at about 9:30 p.m. Friday on Detroit’s west side.

According to authorities, a 62-year-old man was walking on West Outer Drive, between Auburn Street and Evergreen Road, when he was approached by two young men. Police said one of them pointed a gun at the victim, shot him and both suspects ran away.

The victim was rushed to a hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5640 or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

