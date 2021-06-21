2 Michigan sisters killed when car crosses median, crashes head-on with another car on I-75

BAGLEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Two sisters were killed and two drivers were injured over the weekend in Michigan when a car crossed the I-75 median and collided head-on with a car heading in the other direction, officials said.

The crash happened around 2:35 p.m. Sunday (June 20) on northbound I-75 near South Old 27 Highway in Bagley Township, Michigan, according to authorities.

A 21-year-old Harrison woman was heading south on I-75 in a 2006 Mercury Montego when she swerved to try to avoid a collision, state police said.

The Montego crossed the median and struck a 2014 Toyota Prius heading north, police said.

The Prius was driven by a 22-year-old woman from Rochester, according to officials. There were two passengers in the Prius: Kaele Lynn Polzin, 22, and Sara Summerlyn Polzin, 16, both of Richmond, authorities said.

Kaele Polzin and Sara Polzin were pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. Their father was driving in another vehicle in front of the Prius and told police they were all on their way to a family vacation, according to police.

He said he saw the car cross the median and crash into his daughters’ car, MSP said.

The driver of the Prius was was taken to Otsego Memorial Hospital for treatment, officials said.

The driver of the Montego was taken to Otsego Memorial Hospital and then airlifted to Traverse City Munson Hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

Police said the crash is still under investigation.