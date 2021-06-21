3 men injured in overnight drive-by shooting this weekend in Detroit

DETROIT – Three men were injured this weekend in an overnight drive-by shooting in Detroit, authorities said.

Officials said the shooting happened around 1:05 a.m. Saturday (June 19) in the 14800 block of Kilbourne Avenue on Detroit’s east side.

Three men, ages 28, 33 and 35, were standing at the location when a white sedan pulled up, and shots were fired by a rear passenger, according to police.

The sedan drove away east on Kilbourne Avenue toward Queen Street, officials said.

The 28-year-old and 33-year-old men were both taken to a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds to their bodies, police said. They are listed in temporary serious condition and are stable, according to officials.

The 35-year-old man was grazed by a bullet and was treated at the scene, authorities said.

Detroit police continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Ninth Precinct at 313-596-5940 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.