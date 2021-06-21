2 drivers killed after man drives off Dundee road, re-enters, crashes into 2 cars

DUNDEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Two drivers from Adrian and Inkster were killed over the weekend after a man drove off the roadway, re-entered and crashed into two other cars, according to police.

Police said the crash happened around 2:05 p.m. Saturday (June 19) on M-50, east of Dennison Road in Dundee Township.

A 32-year-old Adrian man was driving a maroon 2007 Saturn Aura east on M-50, police said. The Saturn left the roadway to the right side for an unknown reason, deputies said.

When he got back on the road, the man crashed into the back of a silver 2011 Ford Focus that was also heading east, police said. The Focus was driven by a 20-year-old Sylvania, Ohio, man, according to authorities.

The impact from the Saturn forced the Focus into the ditch on the south side of the road, officials said.

After the collision with the Focus, the Saturn crossed the centerline of M-50 and struck a maroon 2007 Toyota Corolla driven by a 65-year-old Inkster man, according to police.

Officials said the Adrian man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Inkster man was airlifted to St. Vincent Medical Center, police said. He was pronounced dead at 7:55 p.m. Saturday due to injuries from the crash.

Authorities said the Sylvania man suffered minor injuries.

Deputies believe excessive speed was a factor in the crash. It remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 734-240-7557.