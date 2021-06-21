Crackdown in Greektown: Detroit police see more peaceful weekend

DETROIT – Police promised that a crackdown was coming to Greektown after a string of violence was reported as the weather got warmer.

There have been massive crowds in Greektown, and reports of fights, stabbings and incidents where Detroit police officers have been knocked to the ground.

Detroit police Interim Chief James White put a 5-point plan in place, starting with the closure of a bar over a licensing issue.

“We are taking the position, ‘Come to Detroit. Enjoy yourselves.’ But we will not tolerate any lawbreakers,” Detroit police Assistant Chief David LeValley said.

That message was sent on Friday when city building inspectors shut down a club called Mix. There was a critical stabbing there last week and it was discovered that the club didn’t have a business license.

Teams of police and inspectors will visit dozens of businesses to make sure they are up to code and make sure they are providing security.