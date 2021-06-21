Cloudy icon
Flint officer shoots gunman who fired at him during Juneteenth celebration parade

Officer was not injured, officials say

Derick Hutchinson
, Senior Web Producer

Police cars.
FLINT, Mich. – A Flint police officer shot a gunman who fired at him while he was working at a traffic point for a Juneteenth celebration parade, officials said.

The shooting happened at 2:14 p.m. Saturday (June 19) in the city of Flint, according to police.

Authorities said the officer was working at a traffic point for the Juneteenth celebration parade when a vehicle drove up to him.

The lone occupant of the vehicle fired at the officer, who returned fire and struck the gunman, according to officials. The shooter was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The officer was not injured, police said. No bystanders were hurt, either.

Flint police asked Michigan State Police to investigate the incident.

