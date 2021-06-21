Royal Oak set to install new high tech parking meters that automatically issue tickets

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – It is safe to say a real parking crackdown is coming to Royal Oak thanks to technology.

The city is set to install 800 new parking meters that bring parking into the digital age.

While the city and police are excited for the move some residents say it’s a step too far in a town where parking is already a big issue.

We’ve all been there. You feed the meter and give yourself a little wiggle room before you think you’ll get a ticket.

But the City of Royal Oak wants to make parking high tech. The new meters would read your license plate and give you a ticket the second you go over your scheduled time.

It’s a busy lunch hour in Royal Oak and everybody is looking for a place to park and avoid a ticket.

Last week the city council voted to approve 800 new parking meters.

The company behind them says they make parking easier. Make an account with all your info and all you have to do is hit a button on the meter and walk away.

But there’s a catch. If you don’t feed the meter, it will feed itself by writing you a ticket on the spot.

News of the new parking meters are not being welcome by everyone.

The new devices are expected to generate a significant amount of money for the city over the next five years.

