Partly Cloudy icon
54º

Local News

Man in stolen ambulance leads police on chase in Metro Detroit

1 officer injured

Tim Pamplin

Tags: 
Melvindale
,
Downriver
,
Ambulance
,
Stolen Ambulance
,
Michigan
,
Michigan News
,
Detroit
,
Metro Detroit
,
Detroit Police Department
,
Melvindale Police Department
,
Michigan State Police
,
Southgate Police Department
,
Local News
,
Local
,
News
Man in stolen ambulance leads police on chase
Man in stolen ambulance leads police on chase

MELVINDALE, Mich. – Police officers from multiple agencies pursued a stolen ambulance through several communities.

The ambulance was stolen when medics went into a convenience store, leaving the vehicle running. Police followed the man on Interstate 75, through Downtown Detroit and back on the freeway over the Rouge River bridge before traveling on West Outer Drive into Melvindale.

The chase ended in the area of Greenfield and Allen roads. The suspect was taken into custody.

One officer was injured in the incident and taken to a hospital.

Watch the full report in the video above.

READ: More local news coverage

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: