Man in stolen ambulance leads police on chase in Metro Detroit

MELVINDALE, Mich. – Police officers from multiple agencies pursued a stolen ambulance through several communities.

The ambulance was stolen when medics went into a convenience store, leaving the vehicle running. Police followed the man on Interstate 75, through Downtown Detroit and back on the freeway over the Rouge River bridge before traveling on West Outer Drive into Melvindale.

The chase ended in the area of Greenfield and Allen roads. The suspect was taken into custody.

One officer was injured in the incident and taken to a hospital.

