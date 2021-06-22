Person of interest in Detroit double homicide where infant was found alive has violent past

Police search for man after infant found alive at Detroit double homicide scene

DETROIT – A 6-month-old baby was found alive at the scene of a double murder in Detroit, according to police.

Deandre Fizer III, 31, and his fiancée, Tonia Carter, 27, were both found dead. They got engaged the day before they were killed.

They were found shot to death inside a home on Northlawn Street on Detroit’s west side. The 6-month-old was found unharmed.

Detroit Interim Police Chief James White said investigators are working to track down the killer. They have identified Orlando Whitfield as a person of interest in the case.

Whitfield was on trial for the 2018 robbery and murder of Marissa Edmunds.

Edmunds’ mother, Cindy Warren, was afraid Whitfield would commit a crime after a judge let him out of custody and put him on a tether.

Citing his length of time behind bars while maintaining his innocence, Washtenaw County Trial Judge Carol Kuhnke released Whitfield on house arrest with a GPS tether a year ago.

On June 15, a detective alerted the Edmunds family that Whitfield had cut off his tether and was nowhere to be found.

“What she (the judge) did was inexcusable,” Warren said. “Another family has to go through this and that baby has to grow up with no parents. It is horrible.”

