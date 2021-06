DETROIT – A 31-year-old man and 27-year-old woman were found dead at around 4:16 p.m. Monday inside a home in the 18000 block of Northlawn in Detroit, police say.

Police added that a 6-month-old girl was also discovered at the scene and not harmed.

The circumstances surrounding the deaths are still being investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260.

