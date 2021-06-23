Man accused of taking photos in bathroom at Somerset Collection beaten by victim, arrested

TROY, Mich. – A man accused of taking photographs in a men’s bathroom at Somerset Collection was taken into police custody June 17 after being beaten by the victim, police said.

According to authorities, at about 4:10 p.m., Troy police officers responded to reports of a fight that was in progress. Somerset Collection security officers arrived before police and were able to stop the altercation.

Police said the victim was using the restroom when he saw a phone held over the bathroom stall that took several photos of his exposed genitals. Authorities said he grabbed the phone and demanded the suspected camera man to come out of the bathroom stall. When he refused, police said the victim left the men’s bathroom and waited for the other man to emerge.

Police said when the suspected camera man left the bathroom, the victim began punching him.

When police arrived, they were able to view the phone and determined he had used it to take photographs of the victim.

The suspect, a 28-year-old man from Lake Orion, was arrested and charged with using a computer in the commission of a crime and capturing an image of an unclothed person.

