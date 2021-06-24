Detroit police search for missing 16-year-old girl

DETROIT – Police are seeking the public’s help in locating 16-year-old Johnnice Powe.

According to the Detroit Police Department, Johnnice was last seen at about 10 a.m. Wednesday. She left her home in the 14400 block of Elmdale Street and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Johnnice Powe Details Age 16 years old Clothing Pink hat, pink shirt with a sloth on it, green and white shorts and was carrying a backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DPD’s Ninth Precinct at 313-596-5940.

