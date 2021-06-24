Mostly Cloudy icon
Detroit police search for missing 16-year-old girl

Police say Johnnice Powe left her home, hasn’t been seen since

DeJanay Booth
, Web Producer

Johnnice Powe
Johnnice Powe (WDIV)

DETROIT – Police are seeking the public’s help in locating 16-year-old Johnnice Powe.

According to the Detroit Police Department, Johnnice was last seen at about 10 a.m. Wednesday. She left her home in the 14400 block of Elmdale Street and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Johnnice PoweDetails
Age16 years old
ClothingPink hat, pink shirt with a sloth on it, green and white shorts and was carrying a backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DPD’s Ninth Precinct at 313-596-5940.

