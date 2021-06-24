New plans for Eastland Center in Harper Woods revealed

HARPER WOODS, Mich. – The Eastland Center has been languishing for years, and the halcyon days of Hudson’s are long gone.

Harper Woods Mayor Valerie Kindle remembers what the mall used to be fondly.

“My grandmother used to bring us here,” she said.

For the last 20 years, the property has continued to lose tenants and is struggling. Now a new proposal for the property has emerged.

“I’m just excited we’ve been working in this a while,” Kindle said.

She and other city leaders are set to make the announcement Thursday, but developers came to the planning commission Wednesday night with details.

NorthPoint Development out of Kansas City, Missouri, which has developed more than 100 million square feet of commercial industrial properties, wants to buy the mall, raze it and put up a three-building development with new green space and attractive lighting and landscaping.

Developers presented the planning commission with renderings and talked in detail about plans.

Nothing is final yet as a traffic plan and site review are some of the hurdles. If approvals are granted, the mall would shutter in January 2022 with construction completed by mid-2023.

