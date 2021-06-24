Water main break impacting operations at Detroit Metro Airport’s McNamara Terminal, officials say

ROMULUS, Mich, – A water main break has temporarily impacted some operations at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport’s McNamara Terminal, officials said.

According to the Wayne County Airport Authority, some restrooms in Concourse A are closed, as well as all restrooms in Concourses B and C.

Water fountains are not available, and the Delta Sky Club at the Express Tram South station, across from Gate A18, is closed. Restrooms in the remaining Sky Clubs are also closed.

All restaurants and retail locations offering grab-and-go selections -- including pre-packaged sandwiches, snacks and bottled water -- are still open to travelers.

“The Wayne County Airport Authority is continuing to perform the necessary repairs to restore water pressure in the McNamara Terminal. Updates will be provided as they become available,” read a statement from the airport authority.

