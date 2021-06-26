Metro Detroit weather: Rain showers and thunderstorms return Saturday

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday, Motown.

More showers and thunderstorms give Friday’s deluge a run for its money Saturday. Two to four inches of rain fell yesterday. At least, one to two inches will fall in places before today ends. The same stationary front responsible will bring more rain, tomorrow, and even more much of next week.

Saturday morning will have showers and thunderstorms arrive from the south and west before dawn. Rain will be heavy, at times, during breakfast with temperatures starting in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Sunrise is at 5:59 a.m.

Saturday afternoon will have periods of showers and thunderstorms. With any sunshine, temperatures will pop to the low and middle 80s. Areas with more clouds will have afternoon temperatures in the middle and upper 70s.

Although the region has seen a deficit in precipitation for the year, the combined excessive rainfall will lead to additional threats for flash flooding in poor-drainage areas and flooding from rising creeks, streams and rivers.

Drivers must use extreme caution because flooded streets or sections of highways or roads.

“Turn around, don’t drown” is the motto to follow. Always find an alternate route when coming across any high standing water. Do not try to drive through it.

Saturday evening will have scattered showers and thunderstorms with temperatures in the 70s.

Sunset is at 9:14 p.m.

More wet weather is possible Saturday night. Overnight lows will be near 70 degrees.

Sunday will have the same soggy weather. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible. Partly sunny skies are more likely with wet weather lifting north in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low and middle 80s with some sunshine.

The stationary front remains over us Monday and Tuesday. It will be warm with more on and off showers and thunderstorms each day. Afternoon temperatures will be in the low 80s each day.

