Local News

Severe storms leave homes flooded, cars stranded across Metro Detroit

More heavy rain, storms possible Saturday

Larry Spruill
, Reporter

Natasha Dado
, Web Producer

DETROIT – Communities across Metro Detroit are still dealing with damage from Friday’s storms as more severe weather is expected Saturday.

Friday’s storms left homes flooded and cars stranded. Some are comparing the damage to the 2014 floods in Metro Detroit.

Local 4 News reporter Larry Spruill was live Saturday morning with a closer look at the flood damage.

You can watch his full reports in the video player above and below.

Metro Detroit weather: Flood watch with rain showers and thunderstorms return Saturday

